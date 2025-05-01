Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Finland
  Tampere
  Residential
  Apartment
  Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Tampere, Finland

2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
New space on the top floor from the central location of Vuores! Waste squares have been sque…
$181,143
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,508
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a new apartment in As Oy Treen Kaipaisenrinne. The company has completed 2017, so n…
$143,216
