Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Tampere, Finland

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tampere, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go