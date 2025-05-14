Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southwest Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mynamaki, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mynamaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful summer place by the lake! In addition to the main building, the property has a sau…
$129,834
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go