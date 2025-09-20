Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Siikajoki
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Siikajoki, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Karinkanta, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Karinkanta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
We got a wonderful holiday home for sale in Siikajoki Karinkannta, right by the sea! This ca…
$111,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Siikajoki, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go