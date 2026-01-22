Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Seinäjoki sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland

Seinajoki
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$668,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go