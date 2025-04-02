Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Satakunta
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Satakunta, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rauma, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Rauma, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
The delightful Old Rauma was selected for the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1991 as a unique…
$290,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Satakunta, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes