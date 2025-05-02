Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Rovaniemi, Finland

1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$393,750
Properties features in Rovaniemi, Finland

