Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Rovaniemi sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$393,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go