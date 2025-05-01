Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Riihimäki sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Riihimäki sub-region, Finland

Riihimaki
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kormu, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kormu, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$384,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Riihimäki sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go