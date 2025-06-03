Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raseborg Sub-Region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Raseborg Sub-Region, Finland

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Inga, Finland
2 bedroom house
Inga, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
Surrounded by rural landscapes, suitable for a smaller family, but spacious detached house. …
$136,172
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Raseborg Sub-Region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go