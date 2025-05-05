Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Porvoo sub-region, Finland

4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Large detached house for sale in the prestigious area Johannisberg in Porvoo. Johannisberg i…
$415,534
4 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning semi-detached apartment in Tolkkis in Porvoo — home to be completed in autumn near …
$676,517
2 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,155
4 bedroom house in Hamari, Finland
4 bedroom house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Hamari — a place that combines stunning seascapes, ric…
$883,152
Properties features in Porvoo sub-region, Finland

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
