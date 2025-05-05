Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Porvoo sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Porvoo sub-region, Finland

Porvoo
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$252,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Good condition double apartment in Porvoo's Spring Hill — Bright apartment in the middle of …
$96,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Porvoo sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Porvoo sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go