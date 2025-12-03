  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Porvoo
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Porvoo, Finland

houses
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter New villas on Baltic sea
Residential quarter New villas on Baltic sea
Residential quarter New villas on Baltic sea
Residential quarter New villas on Baltic sea
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
from
$268,981
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub) And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetac…
Developer
StroiFin
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go