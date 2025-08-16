Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Porvoo
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Porvoo, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
This 100-year-old red log torpa is located in the village of Ilola, Sikilä, Porvoo, less tha…
$161,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Porvoo, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go