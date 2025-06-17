Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Cottages for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Tampere sub-region
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Palkane, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Palkane, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Now for sale a well-maintained summer house on the shores of Lake Kukkiajärvi. The cottage i…
$85,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Siitama, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Siitama, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$114,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go