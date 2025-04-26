Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Ostrobothnia
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Raahe sub-region
3
Raahe
3
Office Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Office 372 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 372 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 372 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$39,263
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 248 m² in Kurenalus, Finland
Office 248 m²
Kurenalus, Finland
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$32,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 153 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 153 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$378,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 36 m² in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Office 36 m²
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 351 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 351 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 351 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$247,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in North Ostrobothnia

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go