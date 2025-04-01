Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Naantali, Finland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
A neat and bright home on the second floor awaits new owners. From the apartment it is a sho…
$69,233
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant two-level terraced apartment in the Rantaruona area, close to the city centre's serv…
$285,586
1 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
The big, bright home on the top floor is waiting for a new owner. From the window you can se…
$31,371
