Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
280
Tampere
6
Espoo
54
Uusimaa
387
Show more
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
410 properties total found
Office 535 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 535 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 535 m²
Floor 2/6
The Abattoir, an active hub of urban life, gives an additional boost to the neighbourhood of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 570 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 570 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 570 m²
Floor 4/5
Ready-to-move-in space, modern lighting, clean surfaces and beam cooling. Office property lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 399 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 399 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 399 m²
Floor 5/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 150 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 150 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/8
For rent a third floor office apartment in Aitio Business Park at the northern end of Manner…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 131 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 131 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 131 m²
Floor 5/7
In this office and retail property, the high hall of the house attracts attention. It is a h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 177 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 177 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/5
A magnificent Art Nouveau stone castle designed by architect Lars Sonck in the value area of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 118 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 118 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
Neat and clear office space on the third floor. It is possible to order Fazer & Co lunch in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 358 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 358 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 358 m²
Floor 5/6
Flexible and bright office space for rent from the 5th floor. The apartment can accommodate …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 132 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 132 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 132 m²
Floor 4/6
For rent a modern and flexible 4th floor Business Premises. The space can be divided for two…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 168 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 168 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/6
In the TROOLI, which represents efficient, renovated office space. Open space 161.5 m² (+ sh…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 620 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 620 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 620 m²
Floor 2/6
The Silkkikutomo building was once home to one of the largest companies in the textile indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 697 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 697 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 697 m²
Floor 3/3
The modern Espoonportti office building awaits in the Espoo centre, next to Kauniainen. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Commercial property 2 800 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 2 800 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1/2
Virkatie 12-14 is situated in an excellent location in the Aviapolis area in Vantaa. There i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 200 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 200 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 3/7
In this office and retail property, the high hall of the house attracts attention. It is a h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 275 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 275 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 275 m²
Floor 4/6
The magnificent roof terrace with a sea view is a memorable detail in the Unioninkatu office…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 344 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 344 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 344 m²
Floor 4/7
In this office and retail property, the high hall of the house attracts attention. It is a h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 329 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 329 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 329 m²
Floor 5/8
For rent a fifth floor office apartment in Aitio Business Park at the northern end of Manner…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 200 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 200 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Office space on the second floor of the property's warehouse building. The premises can be r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 519 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 519 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 519 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 108 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 108 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 602 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 602 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 602 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 104 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 104 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
A spacious fourth-floor room office for rent next to the Esplanade Park. The space has showe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 361 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 361 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 361 m²
Floor 1/3
Kalkkipellontie 6 is located in Mäkkylä, an area between Leppävaara and Pitäjänmäki, in the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 492 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 492 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 492 m²
Floor 3/7
The unique Forum Block complex consists of six properties. The buildings located in the most…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 209 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 209 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 209 m²
Floor 8/8
Versatile office and retail property in an excellent location in the Fenniakortteli in the h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 232 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 232 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/5
Ready-to-move-in space, modern lighting, clean surfaces and beam cooling. Office property lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 315 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 315 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 315 m²
Floor 2/7
Office facilities near Leppävaara station: Upseerin Avec is located in a visible area next t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 380 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 380 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 380 m²
Floor 4/6
The open areas in this building are nicely spacious and light. The services offered by the s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 673 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 673 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 673 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 220 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 220 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/6
The office and retail space of the 1920s house beauty is comfortable and well adaptable to t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano