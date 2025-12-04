Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kotka, Finland

Office 223 m² in Petajasuo, Finland
Office 223 m²
Petajasuo, Finland
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$2,211
per month
Commercial property 983 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 983 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 983 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$4,566
per month
Office 592 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Office 592 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 592 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$4,917
per month
Commercial property 35 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 35 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 35 m²
Floor -1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$290
per month
