Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Mainland Finland, Finland

Pirkanmaa
3
Tampere sub-region
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Manufacture 599 m² in Nokia, Finland
Manufacture 599 m²
Nokia, Finland
Area 599 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$398,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 4 721 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 4 721 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 4 721 m²
Floor 1/2
A business/office/production building in Kuopio in a good business location near the city ce…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 135 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 135 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
$335,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 120 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 120 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$245,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 531 m² in Kyronlahti, Finland
Manufacture 531 m²
Kyronlahti, Finland
Area 531 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$392,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 396 m² in Uusikyla, Finland
Manufacture 396 m²
Uusikyla, Finland
Area 396 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$340,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Mainland Finland

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go