Residential properties for sale in Loimaa sub-region, Finland

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tarvasjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,086
3 bedroom house in Loimaa sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Loimaa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you dream of your own peace! Large green plot of 5090m² in Haveri. Only 40min drive to Tu…
$134,288
