Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kuopio
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kuopio, Finland

2 properties total found
Commercial property 64 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 64 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
A prime investment location in the center, along the busy Ajurinkatu Street-level Commercial…
$199,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 4 721 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 4 721 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 4 721 m²
Floor 1/2
A business/office/production building in Kuopio in a good business location near the city ce…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go