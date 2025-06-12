Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kuopio sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

Kuopio
13
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/3
$304,944
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
