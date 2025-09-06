Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kuopio sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

Kuopio
16
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$308,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kuopio sub-region

cottages

Properties features in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go