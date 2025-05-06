Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kotka-Hamina sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go