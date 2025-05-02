Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kotka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Kotka, Finland

1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
$36,392
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
$45,376
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
$19,333
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
$33,549
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
