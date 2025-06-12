Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Central Karelia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Central Karelia, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Tohmajarvi, Finland
1 room apartment
Tohmajarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
$14,276
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Karelia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go