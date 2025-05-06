Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi-Tornio sub-region
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

сommercial property
4
offices
3
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$17,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go