Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kainuu
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kainuu, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paltamo, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paltamo, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to explore this stunning and well-maintained log cabin, located on the shores of Lak…
$150,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Puolanka, Finland
1 bedroom house
Puolanka, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
A semi-detached house with two 52.5m² apartments for sale on its own plot next to the Paljak…
$80,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Paltamo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Paltamo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Now for sale, close to the railway station and services, a charming detached house that meet…
$125,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kainuu, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes