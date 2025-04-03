Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Imatran seutukunta
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Ruokolahti, Finland
Plot of land
Ruokolahti, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Amazing and unique land plot with luxury specious villa to be built, customized to customer …
$59,774
