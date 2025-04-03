Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Askola, Finland

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Askola, Finland
3 bedroom house
Askola, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/2
$149,542
1 bedroom apartment in Askola, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Askola, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
$40,472
2 bedroom apartment in Askola, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Askola, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
$96,063
