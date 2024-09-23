  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$173,804
BTC
2.0673691
ETH
108.3596531
USDT
171 837.7469857
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32885
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1177
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 18/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Apartment photos available upon request!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m², with sea views in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

We offer apartments in a new complex with luxurious amenities from Yekta Homes, one of the region's leading developers.

A key feature of the complex is its easy access to the sea – just a 10-minute walk away. Alanya's main attractions are located nearby: the Red Tower, Alanya Fortress, the city port, Cleopatra Beach, and Damlataş Cave.

Schools, a university, hospitals, dozens of top restaurants, supermarkets, beauty salons, and everything you need for everyday life are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Garden
  • Children's playground
  • Generator
  • Parking
  • Recreation area
  • Concierge service
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Residence with lounge areas and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turquía
de
$174,373
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turquía
de
$2,71M
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turquía
de
$649,487
Complejo residencial 3-Bedroom duplex apartments with Large Terrace in Cikcilli, Alanya
Ciplakli, Turquía
de
$373,705
Complejo residencial Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turquía
de
$444,569
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$173,804
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakirkoy, Turquía
de
$827,581
Ofrecemos apartamentos de lujo con diferentes diseños. Cada apartamento tiene una amplia terraza, vistas al mar y plazas de aparcamiento.La residencia frente a la playa consta de cuatro edificios y cuenta con un hermoso jardín ajardinado, servicio de taxi acuático, servicio de conserjería, c…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Complejo residencial Euro Avsallar Residence
Alanya, Turquía
de
$211,290
Año de construcción 2023
Área 115–4 266 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Euro Avsallar Complejo residencial con infraestructura elegante, ubicado en la pintoresca zona de Alanya, Avsallar. Gracias a la exitosa selección de la tierra, absolutamente todos los apartamentos ofrecen impresionantes vistas del mar Mediterráneo, la ciudad y las montañas Taurus. Avsall…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
115.0
165,694
Casa
4 266.0
91,537
Desarrollador
KurtSafir
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en Venta en Mahmutlar Alanya
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$370,827
Año de construcción 2026
Apartamentos en Venta en un Complejo Frente al Mar en Mahmutlar, Alanya La región de Mahmutlar, conocida como el lugar de vacaciones de Alanya, ha crecido y se ha desarrollado rápidamente en los últimos tiempos. Con sus servicios de calidad, se ha convertido en la primera opción de extranjer…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones