Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m², with sea views in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

We offer apartments in a new complex with luxurious amenities from Yekta Homes, one of the region's leading developers.

A key feature of the complex is its easy access to the sea – just a 10-minute walk away. Alanya's main attractions are located nearby: the Red Tower, Alanya Fortress, the city port, Cleopatra Beach, and Damlataş Cave.

Schools, a university, hospitals, dozens of top restaurants, supermarkets, beauty salons, and everything you need for everyday life are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Water slides

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness area

Sauna and hammam

Garden

Children's playground

Generator

Parking

Recreation area

Concierge service

24/7 security and video surveillance

