Complejo residencial The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs.

Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this area is Promthep Cape, Phuket's most beautiful sunset spot.

Rental Terms:

Management: Burasari Group (an international 5-star hotel chain)

Floors 5 through 7 are residential apartments – available for rental in a 60x40 rental pool

Floors 1 through 4 are separately managed (occupancy is limited to 3 weeks per year) with a guaranteed 7% return for 3 years

Property Details:

Distance to the sea: 1,200 m

Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 3

Bathrooms: 1-3

Living area: 27 m² - 70 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% return

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2025.

Facilities: