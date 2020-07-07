  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Rawai
  Complejo residencial The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

Complejo residencial The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

Rawai, Tailandia
de
$116,000






* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
13
ID: 28081
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Rawai

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs.

Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this area is Promthep Cape, Phuket's most beautiful sunset spot.

Rental Terms:

  • Management: Burasari Group (an international 5-star hotel chain)
  • Floors 5 through 7 are residential apartments – available for rental in a 60x40 rental pool
  • Floors 1 through 4 are separately managed (occupancy is limited to 3 weeks per year) with a guaranteed 7% return for 3 years

Property Details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 27 m² - 70 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% return
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2025.

Facilities:

  • 3 swimming pools
  • Rooftop pool
  • Restaurant
  • Kids' club
  • Children's pool
  • Outdoor play area
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Sauna
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security

Localización en el mapa

Rawai, Tailandia

Complejo residencial The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Rawai, Tailandia
de
$116,000
