Complejo residencial The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs.
Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this area is Promthep Cape, Phuket's most beautiful sunset spot.
Rental Terms:
Property Details:
Income: Guaranteed 7% return
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners
Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q2 2025.
Facilities: