Complejo residencial

A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers.

The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments.

The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting.

The apartments feature stylish designs and well-thought-out layouts with spacious terraces.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 400 m

Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2

Bathrooms: 1 - 2

Living area: 25 m² - 50 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q3 2026.

Facilities: