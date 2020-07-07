  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complejo residencial

Complejo residencial

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$135,800
BTC
1.6153140
ETH
84.6655111
USDT
134 263.3558918
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
9
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28077
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale
  • Pueblo
    Ban Bang Thao

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers.

The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments.

The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting.

The apartments feature stylish designs and well-thought-out layouts with spacious terraces.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 50 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q3 2026.

Facilities:

  • Lobby
  • Swimming pool
  • Rooftop lounge
  • Gym
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Above Element Condo
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$135,308
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$860,964
Complejo residencial Utopia Loft
Rawai, Tailandia
de
$156,622
Complejo residencial Layan Green Park
Phuket City Municipality, Tailandia
de
$165,441
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$169,438
Está viendo
Complejo residencial
Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$135,800
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Tailandia
de
$285,971
La residencia cuenta con una biblioteca y una sala de conferencias, un jardín, una piscina con jacuzzi, una piscina infantil, un gimnasio, seguridad alrededor de la hora, un aparcamiento, un centro de spa.Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Estación de metro - 500 metrosEstación BTS - 600 me…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Complejo residencial MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Kamala, Tailandia
Precio en demanda
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 6
CONDOMINIO LAKESHORE CON PROPIEDAD COMPLETA. MontAzure Lakeside está idealmente ubicado al pie de una colina con una amplia pendiente boscosa que cae en cascada hasta la playa. Una ubicación tan conveniente proporciona un acceso conveniente a toda la infraestructura exclusiva de MontAzure…
Agencia
Udomo
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Dream
Complejo residencial Dream
Complejo residencial Dream
Complejo residencial Dream
Complejo residencial Dream
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Dream
Complejo residencial Dream
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$46,800
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 8
Área 22–34 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
Este proyecto tiene una gran ventaja. 1). Precio: simplemente no hay tales precios en Pattaya en el mercado de nuevos edificios, a pesar de que la calidad está al más alto nivel. El desarrollador es una empresa finlandesa y utilizan todas sus tecnologías de know-how en la construcción, en…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
29.5
61,500
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
34.2
69,700
Estudio
22.0
45,800
Agencia
Риэлтор без границ
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones