  1. Realting.com
  2. Chipre del Norte
  3. Sea Magic Royal

Sea Magic Royal

Girne Kyrenia District, Chipre del Norte
de
€401,522
;
5
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias
Localización de la nueva construcción
Girne Kyrenia District, Chipre del Norte

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Ocean Life
Trikomo, Chipre del Norte
de
€123,916
Barrio residencial Aphrodite Aqua
Kazivera, Chipre del Norte
de
€80,201
Edificio de apartamentos Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Vathylakas, Chipre del Norte
de
€226,916
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Vathylakas, Chipre del Norte
de
€133,787
Complejo residencial Caesar Blue Villas
Bogaz, Chipre del Norte
de
€368,630
Está viendo
Sea Magic Royal
Girne Kyrenia District, Chipre del Norte
de
€401,522
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Volver a Dejar una solicitud Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Chipre del Norte
de
€180,092
Área 69–163 m²
3 propiedades 3
Ríndete a: 2023
ID: CP-615   LOCATİON: Chipre / Long Beach – Distancia al mar -600M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 70 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 45 km   TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 1 + 0 – 49 - 61m2 1 + 1 – 69 - 87m2 2 + 1 – 110 - 140m2 3 + 1 – 165 - 180m2 HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: 2023   INSTALACIONES: Piscina ( 80M ) Piscina infantil Aquapark Restaurante Cafe Aptitud Sauna Jacuzzi Área verde Guardería infantil  Mini club Salón de belleza Centro de actividades ( Billar, Bowlin, Game Machines. ) Área de ajedrez Correr, área de ciclismo Rutas deshabilitadas Mercado Tiendas de souvenirs Lavandería Alquilar un coche Recepción Limpieza Mantenimiento y reparación Luces ambientales de energía solar   Condiciones de pago: Compre la propiedad de sus sueños en cuotas fáciles y convenientes hasta 42 meses y muévase a su propiedad tan pronto como 1 año antes de que se paguen las cuotas Organizamos regularmente viajes de visualización donde le ofrecemos una estadía de dos días, comidas y traslados al aeropuerto y visite todas las propiedades que le interesan. ( Por supuesto, sin compromiso y sin cargo ) ¡Solo contáctenos y regístrese para el próximo recorrido! Sobre Chipre / Long Beach: Cyprus Courtyard es la estrella brillante del Mediterráneo y es conocida por su belleza natural. Sus playas atraen a muchos inversores. 
Barrio residencial Querencia
Barrio residencial Querencia
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Chipre del Norte
de
€235,211
Ríndete a: 2026
Agencia: GP real estate
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Akanthou, Chipre del Norte
de
€254,481
Área 87 m²
1 propiedad 1
Ríndete a: 2026
ID: CP-731   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse - 87 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 106 m2 - 126 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2026   FACILITIES: Swwiming pool  Garedn    Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Tatlısu: Located on the northern coast of the island of Cyprus, the Tatlısu region is under the administration of Gazimagusa. It is also very close to Girne and Iskele district centers. The region has been preferred especially by foreign investors in recent years and is home to developed housing projects, a turquoise sea, and unique beaches.  
Realting.com
Ir