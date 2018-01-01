Sea Magic Royal

ID: CP-615
LOCATİON: Chipre / Long Beach
– Distancia al mar -600M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 45 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
1 + 0 – 49 - 61m2
1 + 1 – 69 - 87m2
2 + 1 – 110 - 140m2
3 + 1 – 165 - 180m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: 2023
INSTALACIONES:
Piscina ( 80M )
Piscina infantil
Aquapark
Restaurante
Cafe
Aptitud
Sauna
Jacuzzi
Área verde
Guardería infantil
Mini club
Salón de belleza
Centro de actividades ( Billar, Bowlin, Game Machines. )
Área de ajedrez
Correr, área de ciclismo
Rutas deshabilitadas
Mercado
Tiendas de souvenirs
Lavandería
Alquilar un coche
Recepción
Limpieza
Mantenimiento y reparación
Luces ambientales de energía solar
Condiciones de pago:
Compre la propiedad de sus sueños en cuotas fáciles y convenientes hasta 42 meses y muévase a su propiedad tan pronto como 1 año antes de que se paguen las cuotas
Organizamos regularmente viajes de visualización donde le ofrecemos una estadía de dos días,
comidas y traslados al aeropuerto y visite todas las propiedades que le interesan.
( Por supuesto, sin compromiso y sin cargo ) ¡Solo contáctenos y regístrese para el próximo recorrido!
Sobre Chipre / Long Beach:
Cyprus Courtyard es la estrella brillante del Mediterráneo y es conocida por su belleza natural. Sus playas atraen a muchos inversores.
ID: CP-731
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu
– Distance to the sea -300M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 Penthouse - 87 m2
2+1 Penthouse - 106 m2 - 126 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: April 2026
FACILITIES:
Swwiming pool
Garedn
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
About Cyprus/Tatlısu:
Located on the northern coast of the island of Cyprus, the Tatlısu region is under the administration of Gazimagusa. It is also very close to Girne and Iskele district centers. The region has been preferred especially by foreign investors in recent years and is home to developed housing projects, a turquoise sea, and unique beaches.