  2. Chipre del Norte
  3. Erdemit

Obra nueva en venta en Erdemit

apartamentos
13
casas independientes
8
Edificio de apartamentos Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$342,190
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 2
Área 92 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-680   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -1500M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km   TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 2 + 1 - 92 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: febrero de 2025   INSTALACIONES: Electro…
Properties and partners
Edificio de apartamentos 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$332,845
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 1
Área 137 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-711   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -100M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 2 + 1 Dúplex de jardín - 143 m2  2 + 1 Penthouse - 137 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: octubre de 2024   INST…
Properties and partners
Edificio de apartamentos 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$256,245
Año de construcción 2023
Número de plantas 1
Área 60 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-725   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -400M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 2 + 1 - 60 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: listo para moverse   INSTALACIONES: Parking    Condiciones de p…
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$1,02M
Año de construcción 2024
Área 203 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-726   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -180M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 4 + 1 - 203 m2    HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: julio de 2024   INSTALACIONES: Piscina al aire libre Parking  Jardín…
Properties and partners
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$777,494
Año de construcción 2023
Área 232 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-718   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -350 M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km   TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 4 + 1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: listo para moverse   INSTALACIONES: …
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$893,154
Año de construcción 2024
Área 210 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -100M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 4 + 1 - 210 m2    HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: mayo de 2024   INSTALACIONES: PISCINA COMUNICAL PISCINA DE INDOOR JU…
Properties and partners
Edificio de apartamentos Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$154,841
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 10
Área 80 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
ID: CP-669 LUGAR DE LUGAR: Chipre / Kyrenia - Distancia al mar -850M - Distancia a Lefkos - 25 km - Aeropuerto de Ercan - 55 km   TIPO ACCESIBLE DE APARTAMENTOS: 2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2 HORA: Fecha de finalización de la construcción: disposición para vivir INSTALACIONES: minibar y jacuzzi …
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$448,429
Año de construcción 2023
Área 250 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -800M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 3 + 1 - 250 m2  4 + 1 - 240 m2    HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: listo para moverse   INSTALACIONES: Piscina al aire l…
Properties and partners
Edificio de apartamentos Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Edificio de apartamentos Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$303,378
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 1
Área 186 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-681   – Distancia al mar -500M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 70 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 35 km   TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 2 + 1 Loft - 186 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: mayo de 2026   INSTALACIONES: Restaurante / Café Gimnasio Sauna Piscina al aire libre y …
Properties and partners
Edificio de apartamentos Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$167,128
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 1
Área 60–286 m²
4 objetos inmobiliarios 4
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -50M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 1 + 1 - 60 m2  2 + 1 - 99 m2  1 + 1 Penthouse - 133 m2  2 + 1 Penthouse - 168 m2  3 + 1 Penthouse - 230 m2 3 + 1 Bun…
Properties and partners
Villa Harmony Villas
Villa Harmony Villas
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$188,533
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2023
Número de plantas 2
Área 3 000 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
Este proyecto, que le ofrece una vida de calidad con su diseño elegante y confortable, le ofrece una buena oportunidad para invertir.
Property Advisor Turkey
Barrio residencial LOCUS EDREMIT
Barrio residencial LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$753,590
Año de construcción 2024
GP real estate
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$269,874
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 1
Área 105 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -150M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 1 + 1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: abril de 2025   I…
Properties and partners
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$694,224
Año de construcción 2025
Área 180 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-704   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -50M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DISPONIBLES DE VİLLA: 3 + 1 - 180 m2    HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: junio de 2025   INSTALACIONES: piscina Jardín   Condiciones de pago…
Agencia
Properties and partners
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Edreville
Barrio residencial Edreville
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$607,938
Año de construcción 2025
GP real estate
Edificio de apartamentos 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$141,363
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 1
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-713   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -150M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 1 + 0 - 55 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: marzo de 2025   INSTALACIONES: PISCI…
Properties and partners
Edificio de apartamentos Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$141,416
Año de construcción 2023
Número de plantas 1
Área 50–67 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
ID: CP-697   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -900M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES: 1 + 1 - 50 m2  2 + 1 - 67 m2    HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: agosto de 2023    INSTALACIONES: Piscina  Cafe …
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$521,349
Año de construcción 2025
Área 218 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -1000M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 55 km   TIPOS DISPONIBLES DE VİLLA: 3 + 1 - 218 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: febrero de 2025   INSTALACIONES: Piscina Zona de juegos para niños zona…
Properties and partners
Barrio residencial Atoll Park
Barrio residencial Atoll Park
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$177,315
GP real estate
Edificio de apartamentos 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Edificio de apartamentos 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$152,929
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 1
Área 49–285 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -150M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 1 + 0 - 49 m2 1 + 1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3 + 1 Bungalow - 285 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de fina…
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chipre del Norte
de
$963,836
Año de construcción 2024
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia – Distancia al mar -50M – Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km – Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km     TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES: 4 + 1 - 195 m2 + Terraza 93 m2   HORARIO: Fecha de finalización: junio de 2024   INSTALACIONES: PISCINA PRIVADA JARDÍN P…
Properties and partners
