ID: CP-680
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -1500M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
2 + 1 - 92 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: febrero de 2025
INSTALACIONES:
Electro…
ID: CP-711
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -100M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
2 + 1 Dúplex de jardín - 143 m2
2 + 1 Penthouse - 137 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: octubre de 2024
INST…
ID: CP-725
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -400M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
2 + 1 - 60 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: listo para moverse
INSTALACIONES:
Parking
Condiciones de p…
ID: CP-726
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -180M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
4 + 1 - 203 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: julio de 2024
INSTALACIONES:
Piscina al aire libre
Parking
Jardín…
ID: CP-718
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -350 M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
4 + 1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: listo para moverse
INSTALACIONES:
…
ID: CP-708
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -100M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
4 + 1 - 210 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: mayo de 2024
INSTALACIONES:
PISCINA COMUNICAL
PISCINA DE INDOOR
JU…
ID: CP-669
LUGAR DE LUGAR: Chipre / Kyrenia
- Distancia al mar -850M
- Distancia a Lefkos - 25 km
- Aeropuerto de Ercan - 55 km
TIPO ACCESIBLE DE APARTAMENTOS:
2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2
HORA:
Fecha de finalización de la construcción: disposición para vivir
INSTALACIONES:
minibar y jacuzzi
…
ID: CP-724
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -800M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
3 + 1 - 250 m2
4 + 1 - 240 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: listo para moverse
INSTALACIONES:
Piscina al aire l…
ID: CP-681
– Distancia al mar -500M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 35 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
2 + 1 Loft - 186 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: mayo de 2026
INSTALACIONES:
Restaurante / Café
Gimnasio
Sauna
Piscina al aire libre y …
ID: CP-712
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -150M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
1 + 1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: abril de 2025
I…
ID: CP-704
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -50M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DISPONIBLES DE VİLLA:
3 + 1 - 180 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: junio de 2025
INSTALACIONES:
piscina
Jardín
Condiciones de pago…
ID: CP-713
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -150M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
1 + 0 - 55 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: marzo de 2025
INSTALACIONES:
PISCI…
ID: CP-697
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -900M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE APARTAMENTO DISPONIBLES:
1 + 1 - 50 m2
2 + 1 - 67 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: agosto de 2023
INSTALACIONES:
Piscina
Cafe
…
ID: CP-672
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -1000M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 55 km
TIPOS DISPONIBLES DE VİLLA:
3 + 1 - 218 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: febrero de 2025
INSTALACIONES:
Piscina
Zona de juegos para niños
zona…
ID: CP-714
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -150M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
1 + 0 - 49 m2
1 + 1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2
3 + 1 Bungalow - 285 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de fina…
ID: CP-710
LOCATİON: Chipre / Kyrenia
– Distancia al mar -50M
– Distancia al Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Aeropuerto de Ercan – 15 km
TIPOS DE VILLA DISPONIBLES:
4 + 1 - 195 m2 + Terraza 93 m2
HORARIO:
Fecha de finalización: junio de 2024
INSTALACIONES:
PISCINA PRIVADA
JARDÍN P…