Georgia, Kisiskhevi
;
Promotor
2017
Menos de un mes
English
www.vine-estate.com/
Vine Estate, founded by the Schuchmann Group, promotes Georgia’s rich wine culture, particularly in Kakheti. Schuchmann Wines Georgia was established in 2008 by German philanthropist Burkhard Schuchmann. The company has become a leader in the region, with 120 hectares of vineyards, 2 million bottles produced annually, and wine exports to 25 countries.

Vine Estate offers luxury accommodations that allow residents to relax in nature with family and friends and enjoy being surrounded by vineyards and stunning views of the Caucasus Mountains. Our projects feature a boutique hotel, villas in Wine Village, a traditional Georgian restaurant and a Wine SPA. The first development project was completed in 2019. It includes 18 luxury villas with private wine cellars. The second project, Alazani Valley Resort, offers eco-friendly townhouses in the heart of Kakheti.

 

Abierto ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 12:23
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
09:00 - 18:00
Domingo
09:00 - 18:00
