  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Piso en edificio nuevo HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Piso en edificio nuevo HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Tirana Municipality, Albania
de
$382,313
de
$2,532/m²
BTC
4.5475399
ETH
238.3560078
USDT
377 987.1767620
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
4
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32811
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 4/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Albania
  • Región / estado
    Central Albania
  • Barrio
    Condado de Tirana
  • Ciudad
    Tirana Municipality

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    41

Sobre el complejo

Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural, dynamic, and ever-evolving character.

Strategically located on “Muhamet Gjollesha” Street, just steps away from the main intersections of 21 Dhjetori and Zogu i Zi, Hora Vertikale stands as an iconic 41-story landmark above ground, complemented by 5 underground levels. It harmoniously integrates residential spaces, hospitality, and commercial areas, creating a self-contained ecosystem of comfort and convenience.

Each apartment type — from cozy 1+1 units (70–100 m²) ideal for couples or short-term rentals, to 2+1 family layouts (100–150 m²), and 3+1 panoramic residences (160 m²) — is designed with natural light, functionality, and urban elegance in mind.

The commercial units within Hora Vertikale offer prime opportunities for boutiques, offices, and restaurants, while the five underground parking levels (12,068.4 m²) ensure full accessibility, safety, and convenience with 24/7 security and surveillance.

Hora Vertikale is not just a building — it’s a living concept, a fusion of art, architecture, and the modern Albanian lifestyle rising vertically above the city.

Localización en el mapa

Tirana Municipality, Albania
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$1,680
Edificio de apartamentos Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$183,209
Residencia Palm Paradise
Golem, Albania
de
$1,231
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
de
$1,456
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$218,471
Está viendo
Piso en edificio nuevo HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
de
$382,313
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$1,680
Número de plantas 10
🌊🏡 PENTHOUSE DE VENTA EN ANTES, VLORA💶 Precio: 1500 Euro/m2 (También se acepta el cambio de coche)📐 Superficie: 260 m2📍 Ubicación: Sazani Street, Vlora📜 En el proceso de hipoteca.❗❗❗ La zona está actualmente organizada en 4 apartamentos con una tipología de 1+1, pero ofrece plena flexibilida…
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
de
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTAMENTO PARA LA VENTA EN ORIKUM, VLORA💶 Precio: 1300 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 74.4 m2/Gross📍 Ubicación: Orikum, Vlora🏗 La propiedad está en construcción💰 Pago en cuotas – según el acuerdo, a partir del 40% como la primera entrega.📍 Este apartamento está situado en Orikum, en una zona …
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTAMENTO PARA LA VENTA EN EL ANTES, VLORA.🌅 Con vista frontal al mar.🏷 Precio: 1800 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 108 m2/Gross📍 Ubicación: Sazani Street, Vlora.📜 En el proceso de hipoteca.❗ Principales ventajas: La ubicación hace que este apartamento sea ideal para vivir o invertir en turis…
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Albania
Albania lanza programas de permisos de residencia para jubilados y nómadas digitales: Situación actual
02.05.2025
Albania lanza programas de permisos de residencia para jubilados y nómadas digitales: Situación actual
Albania planea emitir permisos de residencia a pensionistas y «nómadas digitales»
26.02.2021
Albania planea emitir permisos de residencia a pensionistas y «nómadas digitales»
Mostrar todas las publicaciones