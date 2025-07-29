Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in New Administrative Capital, Egypt

8 properties total found
Office 36 m² in Cairo, Egypt
TOP TOP
Office 36 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 11
Price increase:From March 15, 2025 - $56,725Investment property in the New Capital of Egypt …
$60,878
Office 33 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 33 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 11
Stable rental income since 2026 in the very center of the new capital of Egypt. Admini…
$73,291
Office 44 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 44 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 11
Investment real estate in the new capital of Egypt under the management company KAD offi…
$66,092
Office 30 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 30 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 11
Investment real estate in the new capital of Egypt under the management company KAD Offi…
$73,079
Office 36 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 36 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 11
Raising price: С15fragrafront 2025
$64,427
Office 21 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 21 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 15
muro Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development Eighth administrative floor, A3-…
$47,401
Office 52 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 52 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 15
Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development The sixth administrative floor, of…
$98,492
Office 28 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 28 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 15
muro Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development Eighth administrative floor, A3-…
$75,791
