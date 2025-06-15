Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Egypt

Villa 21 room in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 21 room
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 21
Number of floors 4
SOULFERYO BOUTIQUE VILLA SAHL HASHEESHFour-storey Boutique Villa 1054 sq.m. with a private r…
$1,75M
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
SOULFERYO SIGNATURE VILLA SAHL HASHEESHSpacious Villa with an area of 251 sq.m. with a priva…
$422,248
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
