Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Golf-course

Townhouses near golf course for sale in Egypt

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 4
SOULFERYO SIGNATURE VILLA 4-LEVEL WITH PANORAMIC VIEW A spacious villa of 251 sqm with a …
$429,352
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Egypt

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go