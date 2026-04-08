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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom house
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
The apartment is ideal for both a comfortable vacation and an extended stay. This new comple…
$231
per month
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Agency
Habita
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