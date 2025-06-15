Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Terrace

Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Egypt

Hurghada
3
Red Sea
4
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/6
An exclusive loft studio with a spacious terrace is located on the top floor of the Al Dau H…
$95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex located in the prestigious El Helal area. This area is famous for …
$124,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Egypt

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go