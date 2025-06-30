Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Egypt

2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
SOULFERYO DUPLEX SPACIOUS MAISONETTE POOL VIEW SAHL HASHEESHSpacious Duplex area of 119 sq.m…
$186,443
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
SOULFERYO SKY ELEGANTElegant Duplex with an area of 116 sq.m. with a private roof of 74 sq.m…
$221,388
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
