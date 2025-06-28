Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Matruh
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Matruh, Egypt

El Alamein
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$95,257
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Matruh

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Matruh, Egypt

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go