Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Marsa Alam City
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Marsa Alam City, Egypt

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marsa Alam City, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Marsa Alam City, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
About the Project: Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Ori…
$197,429
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marsa Alam City, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marsa Alam City, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
About the Project: Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Ori…
$67,946
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marsa Alam City, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Marsa Alam City, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
About the Project: Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Ori…
$81,292
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Marsa Alam City, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Marsa Alam City, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
About the Project: Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Ori…
$162,585
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marsa Alam City, Egypt

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go