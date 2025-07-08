Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/3
Penthouse  4 bedroom of 178 sq.m. with a private roof of 63 sq.m. and a terrace of 19 sq.m.,…
$247,205
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
