Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
About the Project: Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hu…
$209,698
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go