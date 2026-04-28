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Apartments for sale in Giza, Egypt

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Giza, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Giza, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 33868474Price: 299,900 eurosTotal area: 130 sq.m.Floor: 3Maintenance fee 12 euros / sq.m.…
$351,387
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1 bedroom apartment in Giza, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Giza, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 33733934 Total area: 65 sq. m. Cost: 125,000 euros. Floor: 2 The support fee is 12 euros/…
$140,602
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