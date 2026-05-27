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Condos with garden for sale in El Quseir, Egypt

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Condo 1 bedroom in El Quseir, Egypt
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Condo 1 bedroom
El Quseir, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
One bedroom apartment on the Red Sea coast in the Las Cabanas compound, next to the Swisstou…
$46,439
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Properties features in El Quseir, Egypt

with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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